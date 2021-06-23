Estás leyendo: El Barça muestra su apoyo al colectivo LGTBI tras la polémica decisión de la UEFA

Público
Público

F.C. Barcelona El Barça muestra su apoyo al colectivo LGTBI tras la polémica decisión de la UEFA

La UEFA decidió prohibir la iluminación del estadio con la bandera arcoíris como respuesta a una ley homófoba aprobada en Hungría que restringe los derechos del colectivo LGTBI en el país.

El F.C. Barcelona apoya al colectivo LGTBI en sus redes sociales.
El F.C. Barcelona apoya al colectivo LGTBI en sus redes sociales. F.C. Barcelona

Madrid/Turín

Actualizado:

El F.C Barcelona muestra su apoyo a la comunidad LGTBI publicando un tweet en el que aparece el escudo del equipo azulgrana sobre la bandera arcoíris y el lema 'Orgullo y respeto'. Este mensaje aparece tras la decisión de la UEFA de no iluminar el estadio Allianz Arena por petición del alcalde de Múnich en contra de la legislación húngara que prohíbe, entre otras cosas, hablar sobre homosexualidad en los programas escolares.

La UEFA declaró en un comunicado que "ha estado apoyando [al colectivo LGTBI] durante muchos años habiendo unido fuerzas con los clubes europeos, las selecciones nacionales y sus jugadores, lanzando campañas y un gran número de actividades en toda Europa para promover la ética de que el fútbol debe estar abierto a todo el mundo". Además, remarcó que habían propuesto nuevas fechas para que se lleve acabo la iluminación del estadio

No solo el club ha apoyado desde la cuenta oficial a la comunidad LGTBI, sino que individualmente jugadores como Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Piqué y, en baloncesto, Pau Gasol se han sumado a este mensaje. Sin embargo, el compromiso del club con la causa no ha gustado a muchos seguidores que han proferido comentarios de rechazo o disgusto.

El Juventus se une al Barça

El Juventus sigue la iniciativa del Barcelona y publicó en sus redes sociales su escudo con los colores del arcoíris, como forma de apoyo al movimiento LGTBI.
El equipo italiano publicó en su cuenta de Twitter la imagen y añadió un "todos amamos el fútbol" y el eslogan "las diferencias marcan la diferencia".

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público