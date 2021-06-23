Madrid/TurínActualizado:
El F.C Barcelona muestra su apoyo a la comunidad LGTBI publicando un tweet en el que aparece el escudo del equipo azulgrana sobre la bandera arcoíris y el lema 'Orgullo y respeto'. Este mensaje aparece tras la decisión de la UEFA de no iluminar el estadio Allianz Arena por petición del alcalde de Múnich en contra de la legislación húngara que prohíbe, entre otras cosas, hablar sobre homosexualidad en los programas escolares.
La UEFA declaró en un comunicado que "ha estado apoyando [al colectivo LGTBI] durante muchos años habiendo unido fuerzas con los clubes europeos, las selecciones nacionales y sus jugadores, lanzando campañas y un gran número de actividades en toda Europa para promover la ética de que el fútbol debe estar abierto a todo el mundo". Además, remarcó que habían propuesto nuevas fechas para que se lleve acabo la iluminación del estadio.
No solo el club ha apoyado desde la cuenta oficial a la comunidad LGTBI, sino que individualmente jugadores como Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Piqué y, en baloncesto, Pau Gasol se han sumado a este mensaje. Sin embargo, el compromiso del club con la causa no ha gustado a muchos seguidores que han proferido comentarios de rechazo o disgusto.
El Juventus se une al Barça
El Juventus sigue la iniciativa del Barcelona y publicó en sus redes sociales su escudo con los colores del arcoíris, como forma de apoyo al movimiento LGTBI.
El equipo italiano publicó en su cuenta de Twitter la imagen y añadió un "todos amamos el fútbol" y el eslogan "las diferencias marcan la diferencia".
