tokio
El español Alberto Ginés ha logrado la medalla de oro en escalada deportiva con tan solo 18 años y en la primera final olímpica de este deporte que se ha disputado este jueves en los Juegos de Tokio.
En la prueba, que se ha celebrado en el Parque de Deportes Urbanos de Aomi y donde contaba la menor puntuación final, el extremeño se ha impuesto con 28 puntos, por delante del estadounidense Nathaniel Coleman que ha alcanzado la plata con 30 puntos, y del austriaco Jakob Schubert, que con 35 se ha hecho con el bronce.
Ginés, nacido en Cáceres, fue el mejor entre los ocho finalistas en velocidad, búlder y lead o dificultad, las tres disciplinas combinadas que componen este nuevo deporte que se ha estrenado como olímpico en Tokio.
En velocidad Ginés ha terminado en primera posición al completar su ascenso en 6,42 segundos. En la segunda parte, búlder, le tocó sufrir y no pudo completar ninguna de las tres vías planteadas, lo que le relegó a la cuarta plaza de la clasificación provisional.
En el tercer y último asalto, la prueba de lead, el escalador español logró llegar hasta la presa número 38 y colocarse primero en la clasificación. En dicha prueba, los escaladores intentan llegar lo más alto posible en una pared que mide más de 15 metros de altura en 6 minutos.
Con este oro, ya son dos los conseguidos en este jueves después del que ha obtenido Sandra Sánchez en karate, y es la duodécima medalla de la delegación española en estos Juegos.
