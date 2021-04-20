Estás leyendo: La Justicia prohíbe a la UEFA y la FIFA adoptar medidas que impidan la puesta en marcha de la Superliga

Público
Público
SUPERLIGA

La Justicia prohíbe a la UEFA y la FIFA adoptar medidas que impidan la puesta en marcha de la Superliga

El Presidente de la UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, declaró este lunes que "los jugadores que disputaran la Superliga no podrían acudir con sus selecciones" en la próxima Eurocopa. 

El presidente de ACS, Florentino Perez, en una junta de accionistas de la constructora. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
El presidente de ACS, Florentino Perez, en una junta de accionistas de la constructora. Sergio Perez / REUTERS

MADRID

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de lo Mercantil 17 de Madrid ha adoptado este martes medidas cautelarísimas para impedir cualquier medida que impida la puesta en marcha de la Superliga. 

Según pudo saber EFE, dicho juzgado ha tomado esta decisión para prohibir a la FIFA, la UEFA y a todas sus Federaciones o Ligas asociadas "adoptar cualquier medida que prohíba, restrinja, límite o condicione de cualquier modo, directa o indirectamente, la puesta en marcha de la Superliga".

Asimismo, dichas medidas prohíben que se tome "cualquier medida sancionadora o disciplinaria contra los clubes participantes, su jugadores y directivos".

12 de los clubes más importante de Europa, entre ellos el Real Madrid, el Barcelona y el Atlético de Madrid, anunciaron el domingo por la noche la creación de una Superliga europea al margen de la UEFA.

Este lunes, Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la UEFA, anunció que adoptarán sanciones cuanto antes y estudiarán la participación de los jugadores de los clubes implicados en la próxima Eurocopa. 

"Vamos a imponer todas las sanciones que podamos cuanto antes, sacarles de todas las competiciones y prohibir a los jugadores participar en nuestras competiciones", dijo Ceferin.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público