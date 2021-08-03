Estás leyendo: Simone Biles regresa a la competición ganando una medalla de bronce

Público
Público
juegos olímpicos de tokio 2021

Simone Biles regresa a la competición ganando una medalla de bronce

La gimnasta estadounidense se retiró la semana pasada de la final de barras en equipo por no poder lidiar "con la presión y las expectativas" que la gente y la prensa tenía sobre ella. 

La estadounidense Simone Biles celebra con sus compañeras tras ganar la medalla de bronce en la final de barra de equilibrio femenina de Gimnasia Artística durante los Juegos Olímpicos 2020, este martes en el Centro de Gimnasia de Ariake de Tokio (Japón)
La estadounidense Simone Biles celebra con sus compañeras tras ganar la medalla de bronce en la final de barra de equilibrio femenina de Gimnasia Artística durante los Juegos Olímpicos 2020, este martes en el Centro de Gimnasia de Ariake de Tokio (Japón). José Méndez / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Después de retirarse de la competición alegando que tenía que centrarse en su salud mental, la gimnasta Simone Biles ha ganado por partida doble esta semana: por priorizar su bienestar psicológico y por el bronce que ha obtenido este martes en la final de barra de equilibrio femenina.

Se retiró por no poder lidiar con "la presión y las expectativas" a las que tiene que responder

Exactamente una semana después de retirarse de la final por equipos alegando problemas de inestabilidad mental, Biles volvió a la sala del gimnasio Ariake para pelear por las medallas de barra, aparato en el que hace cinco años, en los Juegos de Río 2016, también logró el bronce.

La gimnasta china Guan Chenchen, de 16 años, ganó el oro con 14,633 puntos, seguida de su compañera Tang Xijing, con 14,233, y de Biles con 14,000.

Recibida con mucho cariño por sus rivales y por una grada muy animada por la presencia de varios centenares de deportistas y dirigentes, la estadounidense ejecutó con seguridad y sin desequlibrios un ejercicio de alta dificultad. 

Etiquetas

selección público