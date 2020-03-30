tokio
Los organizadores de Tokio 2020 confirmaron este lunes que los próximos Juegos Olímpicos comenzarán el 23 de julio de 2021, casi un año después de la fecha prevista inicialmente.
Así lo anunció en una rueda de prensa el presidente del comité organizador, Yoshiro Mori, poco después de conversar telefónicamente con el presidente del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI), Thomas Bach.
La nueva fecha fue propuesta por los organizadores teniendo en cuenta que se quería conceder "suficiente tiempo para los preparativos" de los atletas y las otras partes implicadas, así como que se consideraba preferible que los Juegos tuvieran lugar en un período vacacional, según Mori.
"Debido a la situación del coronavirus, también creíamos que era mejor que los Juegos fueran en verano", añadió el presidente del comité organizador sobre la necesidad de dar tiempo a que se normalice la situación.
Los próximos Juegos Olímpicos iban a empezar el 24 de julio de este año, pero el 24 de marzo pasado se anunció que quedaban aplazados a causa de la COVID-19, que había obligado a cancelar gran parte de los eventos clasificatorios, a suspender los entrenamientos de los atletas y a restringir los desplazamientos internacionales.
De acuerdo con lo anunciado por Mori, las pruebas olímpicas comenzarán ahora el 23 de julio de 2021 y terminarán el 8 de agosto siguiente. Los Juegos Paralímpicos, por su parte, comenzarán el 24 de agosto y se cerrarán el 5 de septiembre.
Son las mismas fechas que estaban previstas para 2020, con el adelanto de un día para que la inauguración coincida con un viernes.
Hasta ahora, los responsables de los Juegos Olímpicos habían dicho que comenzarían antes del final del verano de 2021, pero había dudas sobre si se podrían adelantar a la primavera.
