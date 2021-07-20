Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga de las limitaciones a los vuelos con Brasil y Sudáfrica

DIRECTO | Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga de las limitaciones a los vuelos con Brasil y Sudáfrica

Público / Agencias

Pasajeros llegan al Aeropuerto Adolfo-Suárez Madrid Barajas, a 9 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Alberto Ortega / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Balears y Castilla y León aumentan las restricciones para intentar frenar el avance de la pandemia. En concreto, el Govern balear prohíbe las reuniones sociales entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas mientras que el Consejo de Gobierno de la Junta prohíbe el consumo en barra en hostelería, cierra peñas e interior de discotecas.

  1. Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga de las limitaciones a los vuelos con Brasil y Sudáfrica

    Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga del acuerdo por el que se establecen medidas excepcionales para limitar la propagación y el contagio por la covid-19, mediante la limitación de los vuelos entre la República Federativa de Brasil y la República de Sudáfrica y los aeropuertos españoles. 

    01/07/2021.- Pasajeros llegan al aeropuerto de Madrid Adolfo Suárez Barajas este jueves, fecha de inicio de la operación salida, que coincide con la reapertura de las terminales T2 y T3, con las que el aeropuerto recupera toda su operativa tras el cierre
    Pasajeros llegan al aeropuerto de Madrid Adolfo Suárez Barajas, en una imagen de archivo. Chema Moya / EFE

  2. Balears prohíbe las reuniones sociales entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas

    Balears prohibirá a partir de este sábado las reuniones sociales tanto en interiores como en exteriores de personas no convivientes entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas cuando la incidencia acumulada a 14 días supere los 450 casos, aunque no se endurecerá el uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en exteriores. Así te contamos en directo la última hora sobre la covid este lunes. 

