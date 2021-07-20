MADRID
Balears y Castilla y León aumentan las restricciones para intentar frenar el avance de la pandemia. En concreto, el Govern balear prohíbe las reuniones sociales entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas mientras que el Consejo de Gobierno de la Junta prohíbe el consumo en barra en hostelería, cierra peñas e interior de discotecas.
-
Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga de las limitaciones a los vuelos con Brasil y Sudáfrica
Entra en vigor la nueva prórroga del acuerdo por el que se establecen medidas excepcionales para limitar la propagación y el contagio por la covid-19, mediante la limitación de los vuelos entre la República Federativa de Brasil y la República de Sudáfrica y los aeropuertos españoles.
-
Balears prohíbe las reuniones sociales entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas
Balears prohibirá a partir de este sábado las reuniones sociales tanto en interiores como en exteriores de personas no convivientes entre las 01.00 y las 06.00 horas cuando la incidencia acumulada a 14 días supere los 450 casos, aunque no se endurecerá el uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en exteriores. Así te contamos en directo la última hora sobre la covid este lunes.
