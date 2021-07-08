Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid

Sigue en directo el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid

La Asamblea decidirá sobre la reforma de Telemadrid presentada por el PP y se debatirá en la sesión de control la nueva creación de la Oficina del Español

La presidenta en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a su llegada a la segunda jornada de investidura en la Asamblea de Madrid.
La presidenta en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a su llegada a la segunda jornada de investidura en la Asamblea de Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

La Asamblea vota la reforma de Telemadrid presentada por el PP y debate en la sesión de control la nueva creación de la Oficina del Español, dirigida por Toni Cantó.

Síguelo en directo aquí.

