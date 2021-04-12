Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el juicio de la caja B del Partido Popular

pAPELES DE BÁRCENAS

Sigue en directo el juicio de la caja B del Partido Popular

Comparecen Ignacio López del Hierro, marido de la ex secretaria general del PP María Dolores
de Cospedal, y el empresario Luis Gálvez

María Dolores de Cospedal y su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro. EFE.

Sigue el juicio en directo aquí:

