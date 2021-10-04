madrid
El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma ha vuelto incrementar su actividad con más de 40 terremotos durante la pasada noche. La lava afecta ya a 400 hectáreas y el delta ocupa ya casi 30.
La lava afecta ya a 400 hectáreas y el delta ocupa ya casi 30
La lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en la Palma, afecta ya a unas 400 hectáreas y el delta marino que ha formado en su caída al mar ocupa una superficie de casi 29,7 hectáreas, según la información actualizada este lunes por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DSN). El derrumbe parcial anoche de la estructura del cono parece haber unido las bocas eruptivas del volcán, lo que está provocando un mayor caudal de salida de lava, que alcanza en determinados puntos casi un kilómetro de anchura máxima.
El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma se reactiva con más de 40 terremotos durante la noche
El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma ha vuelto incrementar su actividad con más de 40 terremotos durante la pasada noche -desde las 20.00 horas del domingo- en los municipios de Fuencaliente y Mazo, cerca de la zona sur de la isla. En general, los sismos se mantiene aún a altas profundidades que fluctúan entre los 7 y los 14 kilómetros y con magnitudes que oscilan entre los 2,3 y los 3,4 en la Escala de Richter, y dos de ellos sentidos por la población.
