Volcán La Palma: última hora sobre la erupción en Cumbre Vieja, en directo | El enjambre sísmico del sur de la isla se reactiva con más de 40 terremotos durante la noche 

Público / Agencias

Imagen tomada este domingo 3 de octubre en un restaurante de El Paso, en La Palma, a pocos kilómetros del volcán de Cumbre Vieja.
Imagen tomada este domingo 3 de octubre en un restaurante de El Paso, en La Palma, a pocos kilómetros del volcán de Cumbre Vieja. Miguel Calero / EFE

El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma ha vuelto incrementar su actividad con más de 40 terremotos durante la pasada noche. La lava afecta ya a 400 hectáreas y el delta ocupa ya casi 30.

  1. La lava afecta ya a 400 hectáreas y el delta ocupa ya casi 30

    La lava del volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en la Palma, afecta ya a unas 400 hectáreas y el delta marino que ha formado en su caída al mar ocupa una superficie de casi 29,7 hectáreas, según la información actualizada este lunes por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DSN). El derrumbe parcial anoche de la estructura del cono parece haber unido las bocas eruptivas del volcán, lo que está provocando un mayor caudal de salida de lava, que alcanza en determinados puntos casi un kilómetro de anchura máxima.

    La colada del volcán de La Palma, que llegó al mar la pasada noche, continúa ganando terreno al mar y ya ha formado un delta de lava de varias hectáreas.
    La colada del volcán de La Palma continúa ganando terreno al mar formando un delta de lava de varias hectáreas. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

  2. El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma se reactiva con más de 40 terremotos durante la noche

    El enjambre sísmico del sur de La Palma ha vuelto incrementar su actividad con más de 40 terremotos durante la pasada noche -desde las 20.00 horas del domingo- en los municipios de Fuencaliente y Mazo, cerca de la zona sur de la isla. En general, los sismos se mantiene aún a altas profundidades que fluctúan entre los 7 y los 14 kilómetros y con magnitudes que oscilan entre los 2,3 y los 3,4 en la Escala de Richter, y dos de ellos sentidos por la población.

    La densa capa de humo y cenizas emitidas por el volcán de Cumbre Vieja cubría a úlitma hora de este viernes todo el Valle de Aridane, en La Palma, en el decimotercer día de erupción.
    La densa capa de humo y cenizas emitidas por el volcán de Cumbre Vieja cubría a úlitma hora de este viernes todo el Valle de Aridane, en La Palma, en el decimotercer día de erupción. EFE/Miguel Calero
