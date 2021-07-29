Estás leyendo: Abanca venderá su 4,48% de Euskaltel en la OPA de MásMóvil e ingresará unos 88 millones

Abanca venderá su 4,48% de Euskaltel en la OPA de MásMóvil e ingresará unos 88 millones

La operadora ya cuenta con un apoyo del 56,801% de los accionistas del grupo vasco, pero todavía por debajo del umbral mínimo de aceptación del 75%.

Sede de la operadora de telefonía móvil Euskaltel en Zamudio (Bizkaia).
Sede de la operadora de telefonía móvil Euskaltel en Zamudio (Bizkaia). Miguel Toña / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Abanca anunció este miércoles que venderá su 4,48% en Euskaltel dentro de la Oferta Pública de Adquisición de Acciones (OPA) formulada por MásMóvil a 11 euros por acción, por lo que ingresará algo más de 88 millones de euros en contraprestación.

El plazo para acudir a la OPA finaliza el viernes, día 30 de julio, 24 días naturales después de la fecha de publicación del anuncio de la oferta.

Abanca se incorporó al accionariado de Euskaltel en noviembre de 2015, al suscribir un 5,27% de participación en la ampliación de capital que se realizó para adquirir el Grupo R Cable.

La participación se diluyó hasta el 4,48% a mediados de 2017 tras la adquisición de TeleCable por parte de Euskaltel.

Con la decisión del banco controlado por el venezolano Juan Carlos Escotet  el apoyo a la opa se eleva hasta el 56,801% de los accionistas de Euskaltel, un nuevo máximo, pero todavía por debajo del umbral mínimo de aceptación del 75%.

Anteriormente, MásMóvil se había asegurado una estrecha mayoría del 52% gracias a los acuerdos con los tres principales inversores de Euskaltel: Zegona, Kutxabank y Corporación Financiera Alba.

En el capital de Euskaltel están presentes también fondos como el francés Syquant, con un 4,25% después de subir posiciones en las últimas fechas, bancos de inversión como JP Morgan, con un 5,63%, o el fondo Magnetar, que controla el 6,6% a través de distintos instrumentos.

En caso de llegar al 100% de aceptación, MásMóvil desembolsará más de 1.965 millones de euros en una operación que le consolidará como el cuarto operador del mercado.

MásMovil fue objeto el año pasado de una opa por parte de los fondos estadounidenses Cinven, Providence y KKR, por lo que la operadora dejó de cotizar en la Bolsa de Madrid, algo que probablemente ocurrirá con Euskaltel si la operación de compra sigue adelante.

