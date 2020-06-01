Un consorcio de fondos lanza una opa por MásMóvil a 2.963 millones de euros

MADRIDActualizado:
Un consorcio integrado por los fondos Cinven, KKR y Providence presentó el lunes una oferta de compra por MásMóvil valorando la operadora española de telecomunicaciones a 2.963 millones de euros, lo que provocaba un repunte de más del 20% en sus acciones.
De tener éxito, la operación supondría el primer intento de grandes inversores de capital riesgo de comprar una empresa que cotiza en bolsa en Europa desde que la crisis del coronavirus paralizó la región.
La oferta pública de adquisición (opa), que con un precio por acción de 22,50 euros supone una prima del 20% sobre la cotización del viernes, está sujeta a una aceptación de al menos un 50% del capital de la empresa.
Según el folleto de la operación difundido a través de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la operación cuenta ya con el compromiso de aceptación de accionistas con un 29,56% del capital, entre ellos el fondo Providence, que tiene un 9,158% de MásMóvil.
MásMóvil, fundada en 1997, vende servicios de telefonía fija, móvil e internet. Ha crecido mediante adquisiciones, haciéndose un hueco en el competitivo mercado español, con la compra de empresas de tarifas reducidas como Pepephone y Yoigo en 2016.
La empresa publicó una nota en la que señala que "la Sociedad informa que ha mantenido negociaciones y conversaciones previas con el Consorcio en relación con la Oferta, cuyos principales términos se recogen en la Solicitud registrada por el Oferente, que fue autorizado por el Consejo de Administración de la Sociedad y que ha sido suscrito por dichas partes en el día de hoy".
Los compradores indicaron que tienen previsto mantener "la continuidad de la estrategia y del plan estratégico y de negocio de la Sociedad, así como de sus empleados y equipo directivo".
