La CNMV autoriza la OPA de Euskaltel

madridActualizado:
El Consejo de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) acordó este lunes la autorización a la opa de MásMóvil sobre Euskaltel.
Esta autorización llega después de que la Comisión Nacional de Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) y el Consejo de Ministros dieran también luz verde a la oferta dirigida al 100% del capital social de Euskaltel, formulada por Kaixo Telecom, vehículo inversor de los fondos Cinven, KKR y Providence.
La CNMV ha considerado que el precio de la oferta de 11 euros por acción está justificado y la operación cuenta con los avales requeridos.
A partir de ahora, el folleto y los documentos complementarios que se incorporarán a los registros públicos de la CNMV podrán ser consultados al menos a partir del día hábil bursátil siguiente a la publicación del primer anuncio con los datos esenciales de la oferta.
