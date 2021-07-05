Estás leyendo: La CNMV autoriza la OPA de Euskaltel

La CNMV ha considerado que el precio de la oferta de 11 euros por acción está justificado y la operación cuenta con los avales requeridos.

El Consejo de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) acordó este lunes la autorización a la opa de MásMóvil sobre Euskaltel.

Esta autorización llega después de que la Comisión Nacional de Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) y el Consejo de Ministros dieran también luz verde a la oferta dirigida al 100% del capital social de Euskaltel, formulada por Kaixo Telecom, vehículo inversor de los fondos Cinven, KKR y Providence.

La CNMV ha considerado que el precio de la oferta de 11 euros por acción está justificado y la operación cuenta con los avales requeridos.

A partir de ahora, el folleto y los documentos complementarios que se incorporarán a los registros públicos de la CNMV podrán ser consultados al menos a partir del día hábil bursátil siguiente a la publicación del primer anuncio con los datos esenciales de la oferta.

