Abengoa pide permiso a sus acreedores para endeudarse por 50 millones

El grupo andaluz no completará la monetización parcial del arbitraje interpuesto por una de sus filiales contra España por el recorte a las primas a las renovables aplicado por el Gobierno en el pasado.

La sede de Abengoa en Madrid. E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

Abengoa anunció este lunes que ha solicitado a sus acreedores autorización para poder incurrir en endeudamiento financiero adicional por un importe de 50 millones de euros.

Según notificó la compañía a través de una información relevante a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), estas autorizaciones se solicitan según lo previsto en los contratos financieros suscritos en el marco de la restructuración financiera completada el 26 de abril de 2019.

En caso de conseguir los consentimientos necesarios, este endeudamiento financiero será instrumentado como New Money 2 adicional, si bien tendría prioridad con respecto al resto del New Money 2 y de la Línea de Avales.

De esta forma, si los acreedores dan luz verde a la operación, Abengoa no completará la monetización parcial del arbitraje interpuesto por una de sus filiales, CSP Equity Investments, contra España por el recorte a las primas a las renovables aplicado por el Gobierno en el pasado, interpuesto en la Cámara de Comercio de Estocolmo.

Estaba previsto que la operación se estructurase como una participación en los derechos de crédito que pudieran surgir del arbitraje en favor de CSP a cambio de un precio inicial de hasta 75 millones de euros.

