Abengoa busca un socio para crecer

Abengoa ha contratado al banco de inversión Lazard para explorar alternativas estratégicas, según ha informado este jueves a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
"La sociedad confirma que, en el marco de su actividad ordinaria destinada a reforzar su posición competitiva, su estructura de capital y su cuenta de resultados ha contratado al banco de inversión Lazard para explorar alternativas estratégicas", ha señalado la compañía de ingeniería.
De esta forma respondía la firma andaluza a la información publicada este jueves en el diario El Economista, que señala que Abengoa ha contratado a Lazard para buscar un socio, preferiblemente industrial, con el que crecer en el negocio principal de la compañía sevillana, los proyectos de ingeniería y construcción (EPC), citando fuentes conocedoras del proceso.
La empresa que preside Gonzalo Urquijo está abierta a diferentes fórmulas, "pero la pretensión es dar entrada en el capital al nuevo inversor", según señala el rotativo.
