Acciona y Axa compran el 33% que KKR tenía en el negocio eólico de la compañía

La aseguradora francesa  entra a formar parte del capital de Acciona Energía Internacional con una participación del 20%.

Parque eólico de Acciona en Texas. E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

La constructora española Acciona y la aseguradora francesa AXA alcanzaron un acuerdo con el fondo de inversión Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP (KKR) para la adquisición de su participación del 33,33% en el capital social de la empresa de renovables Acciona Energía Internacional , según informó la compañía de la familia Entrecanales a la CNMV.

La operación se ha cerrado por 445 millones de euros, importe que supone valorar el 100% de Accióna Energía Internacional en unos 1.337 millones de euros.

De acuerdo con el comunicado, la empresa española adquirirá una participación del 13,33% de Acciona Energía Internacional, S.A. elevando su participación hasta el 80%. Por su parte, AXA, a través de Axa IM Real Assets, entra a formar parte del capital de Acciona Energía Internacional, on una participación del 20%.

La empresa dijo que el cierre de la operación está previsto que se produzca en diciembre de 2020 y el pago de la misma por parte de ACCIONA en enero de 2021.

Acciona , a través de esta filial, canaliza los 52 parques eólicos terrestres que tiene en distintos mercados internacionales, que suman un potencia de 2,3 gigavatios (GW). Estas instalaciones están en su mayoría ubicadas en Estados Unidos, México, Canadá, Australia, Italia, Portugal y Sudáfrica.

Con esta transacción, Acciona cierra la salida de KKR y la búsqueda de nuevos aliados para su filial eólica internacional, mientras el grupo recientemente anunció su intención de reforzar su apuesta por el negocio de la energía verde.

