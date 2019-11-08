Público
Acerinox compra la alemana VDM Metals

La siderúrgica española paga 310 millones por VDM el líder mundial en la producción de aleaciones especiales.

El logotipo del fabricante español de acero inoxidable, Acerinox. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Acerinox ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Lindsay Goldberg Vogel GmbH y Falcon Metals BV, para la adquisición de VDM Metals Holding GmbH (VDM Metals), con valor de empresa de 532 millones de euros.

La siderúrgica española pagará 310 millones de euros por VDM (empresa con sede en Alemania y líder mundial en la producción de aleaciones especiales, según Acerinox) y asumirá deuda por importe de 57 millones de euros y planes de pensiones y otras obligaciones por importe de 165 millones de euros.

"Con esta operación, el Grupo Acerinox se diversifica hacia sectores de un mayor valor añadido. VDM Metals representa una gran oportunidad para Acerinox de crecer en nuevos mercados y sectores de futuro como el aeroespacial, industria química, industria médica, hidrocarburos y energías renovables, tratamiento de aguas y control de emisiones", dijo Acerinox.

La operación, que se financiará con líneas de financiación disponibles, representa un ratio valor empresa/ebitda de 5,5 veces antes de las sinergias.

La incorporación de VDM Metals al grupo Acerinox incrementará las ventas netas y el EBITDA en una cifra superior al 20%.

Después de la finalización de la operación, Acerinox centrará sus esfuerzos en la integración de ambas compañías para optimizar el valor de las sinergias.

El cierre de la operación está sujeto a la aprobación de las autoridades de la competencia europeas y norteamericanas, entre otros, y se espera que concluya durante el final del primer trimestre de 2020.

Al mismo tiempo, la compra será presentada a los empleados de ambas compañías durante las próximas semanas y, hasta el término de la operación, Acerinox y VDM Metals continuarán operando como compañías independientes.

Acerinox ha sido asesorado en esta operación por Goldman Sachs International, KPMG y Linklaters.

