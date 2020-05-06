Aena eleva a 3.150 millones los préstamos para hacer frente al coronavirus

MadridActualizado:
El gestor aeroportuario Aena ha elevado a 3.150 millones de euros los préstamos acordados para hacer frente a los efectos de la pandemia de coronavirus, entre los que figuran 300 millones del Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) y 76 millones del Banco Europeo de Inversiones (BEI).
El pasado 1 de abril, la compañía informó de que había conseguido 1.075 millones de euros en distintos préstamos, con plazos de vencimiento de entre uno y cuatro años, con un total de siete entidades: BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia, Bankinter, Abanca, Kutxabank y Unicaja Banco.
Este miércoles, Aena ha informado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) de que ha acordado otros 851 millones de euros adicionales (300 millones del ICO, 76 del BEI y otros 475 de entidades financieras).
Tras la firma de estos préstamos, Aena eleva la disponibilidad de caja y facilidades crediticias hasta 3.150 millones de euros, a los que se añade la posibilidad de realizar emisiones a través del programa de Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) de hasta 900 millones de euros; de ellos, se encuentran disponibles 525 millones.
Con estas operaciones Aena considera alcanzado el objetivo de su plan de reforzamiento de la liquidez ante los efectos derivados de la propagación de la covid-19, señala en una nota, si bien "aún mantiene" negociaciones con entidades financieras que podrían suponer la firma de préstamos adicionales.
De ser así, la compañía informará de ello al cierre del presente trimestre.
