Las sanciones comerciales se impondrán por los subsidios indebidos de EEUU en favor del constructor aeronáutico Boeing.

Logo de la OMC en su sede en Génova, Suiza. / REUTERS
La Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) autorizó hoy a la Unión Europea a imponer sanciones comerciales a Estados Unidos por un valor de casi 4.000 millones de dólares por los subsidios indebidos de este último en favor de su constructor aeronáutico Boeing.

Esta es la principal conclusión de un dictamen que ha emitido un árbitro de la Organización, una pieza más en el largo contencioso Boeing-Airbus que enfrenta a ambas potencias comerciales.

"El importe es proporcional con los efectos adversos que la Unión Europea ha sufrido entre septiembre de 2012 y septiembre de 2015", según ha determinado el panel de la OMC.

En ese periodo (al que se refiere el dictamen) Airbus perdió tres importantes ventas de aviones de un pasillo y sufrió amenazas de bloqueo a la importación de sus aviones al mercado estadounidense, así como a su exportación a Emiratos Arabes Unidos (aliado geopolítico de Washington).

Durante el proceso de arbitraje, la UE había pedido que se le permitiera aplicar medidas de represalia comercial contra EEUU por un valor superior a 8.500 millones de dólares anuales. En el extremo opuesto, EEUU sostenía que la cuantificación correcta de las contramedidas no debía exceder los 411,8 millones de dólares por año.

La Comisión Europea ha adelantado que impondrá las sanciones autorizadas por la OMC (en forma de aranceles) si Washington no retira las que aplica actualmente a Europa por ayudar a la compañía Airbus, rival de Boeing, y que se elevan a varios miles de millones de dólares.

