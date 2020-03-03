Estás leyendo: La banca devolvió extrajudicialmente 67,5 millones a 13.000 afectados por cláusulas suelo en 2019

La banca devolvió extrajudicialmente 67,5 millones a 13.000 afectados por cláusulas suelo en 2019

Desde que se puso en marcha, el mecanismo extrajudicial ha reintegrado 2.267 millones de euros a más de 501.000 afectados

Fachada del edificio del Banco de España situada en la confluencia del Paseo del Prado y la madrileña calle de Alcalá. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Las entidades bancarias españolas devolvieron 67,5 millones de euros a más de 13.000 afectados por las cláusulas suelo a través del mecanismo extrajudicial durante el ejercicio 2019, según los datos facilitados a la comisión de seguimiento.

De este importe, 53,44 millones de euros fueron integrados en efectivo a más de 11.300 afectados, mientras que unos 1.000 usuarios alcanzaron medidas compensatorias distintas valoradas en 7,67 millones de euros y se instauraron medidas mixtas por valor de 6,4 millones de euros para casi 700 afectados.

A lo largo del ejercicio 2019, las entidades de crédito recibieron 27.783 nuevas solicitudes, inadmitieron 12.540, estimaron 10.900 y desestimaron 4.531.

El real decreto ley 1/2017, de 20 de enero, de medidas urgentes de protección de consumidores en materia de cláusulas suelo estableció un cauce extrajudicial para facilitar a consumidores y entidades de crédito alcanzar acuerdos y solucionar las controversias que se pudieran suscitar como consecuencia de los pronunciamientos judiciales en materia de cláusulas suelo.

Desde entonces y con datos de diciembre de 2019, el mecanismo ha recibido un total de 1,2 millones de solicitudes, de las que se ha estimado el 44,2%, se ha desestimado el 19,6% y se ha inadmitido el 34,8%, al tiempo que todavía hay casi 5.200 pendientes de analizar.

Respecto a las solicitudes estimadas, el mecanismo ha devuelto 2.267 millones de euros a 501.120 afectados. La gran mayoría han sido resarcidos en efectivo, por importe conjunto de 1.884 millones de euros, mientras que otros acordaron medidas compensatorias distintas al efectivo por valor de 250,2 millones de euros y los casos en los que se optó por medidas mixtas aglutinaron un valor de 132,8 millones de euros.

