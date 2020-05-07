Estás leyendo: El Banco de Inglaterra prevé la peor contracción económica en 300 años

El Banco de Inglaterra prevé la peor contracción económica en 300 años

El banco central británico mantiene los tipos de interés en el 0,1% y no amplía sus estímulos monetarios.

Un hombre en bicicleta pasa junto a la sede del Banco de Inglaterra, en la City de Londres.. REUTERS/John Sibley
Un hombre en bicicleta pasa junto a la sede del Banco de Inglaterra, en la City de Londres.. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDRES

Actualizado:

Reuters

El Banco de Inglaterra se abstuvo de inyectar más estímulos en la economía británica, pero dos de sus nueve dirigentes votaron a favor de una mayor compra de bonos y el banco central dijo que está dispuesto a tomar más medidas para contrarrestar el impacto del coronavirus, que podría provocar la peor contracción de la economía de Reino Unido en 300 años.

Según un escenario "ilustrativo" que maneja el Banco de Inglaterra, podría producirse una caída del 14% en la economía británica en 2020, tras lo cual habría una recuperación de 15% en 2021.

Tal escenario requeriría un estímulo monetario y fiscal muy significativo, dijo la institución.

El escenario ilustrativo se basaba en un levantamiento gradual del confinamiento por el coronavirus (que ha cerrado amplios sectores de la economía) entre junio y septiembre.

El Banco de Inglaterra dijo que su Comisión de Política Monetaria mantuvo el tipo de interés bancario en su mínimo histórico del 0,1% y conservó su objetivo de compra de bonos, en su mayor parte deuda del Estado británico, en 645.000 millones de libras.

Ambas decisiones anunciadas el jueves se ajustaron a lo previsto por la mayoría de los economistas en una encuesta de Reuters.

Dos de los nueve dirigentes del consejo rector del Banco de Inglaterra, Michael Saunders y Jonathan Haskel, votaron a favor de aumentar su potencia de compra de bonos en 100.000 millones de libras.

"Sea cual sea la evolución de las perspectivas económicas, el Banco actuará según sea necesario para proporcionar la estabilidad monetaria y financiera que es esencial para la prosperidad a largo plazo y satisfacer las necesidades de la población de este país", dijo el gobernador Andrew Bailey.

"Este es nuestro total e inquebrantable compromiso".

