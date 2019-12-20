Andrew Bailey será el nuevo gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra

El actual responsable del regulador británico de servicios financieros FCA, Andrew Bailey, ha sido nombrado nuevo gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, cargo que asumirá el 16 de marzo, confirmó este viernes el Gobierno.
Bailey, de 60 años, es el director de la Autoridad de Servicios Financieros (FCA, en inglés) y sustituirá al canadiense Mark Carney, quien acabará su mandato después de que el Reino Unido salga de la Unión Europea (UE) el 31 de enero de 2020.
El ministro británico de Economía, Sajid Javid, dio a conocer el nombramiento de Bailey tras una intensa selección para designar al gobernador número 121 de la institución bancaria.
El ministro precisó que Bailey estará al frente del Banco de Inglaterra durante un periodo de ocho años.
Javid agregó que Bailey era el favorito para el cargo tras una selección rigurosa del próximo gobernador, responsable de asegurar el buen funcionamiento de los bancos británicos y la estabilidad de los servicios financieros, así como determinar los tipos de interés.
Carney había asumido el cargo en 2013, cuando fue designado por el entonces ministro de Economía George Osborne, y tenía previsto haberse marchado en junio de 2018, pero el Gobierno le pidió seguir en el puesto debido a la crisis del "brexit".
Bailey trabajó gran parte de su carrera profesional en el Banco de Inglaterra, al que ingresó por primera vez en 1985, y llegó a ocupar el puesto de "segundo" de la entidad antes de ser nombrado director ejecutivo de la FCA en el año 2016.
Desde que empezó la búsqueda del sustituto de Carney, Bailey era el favorito para el puesto, al que aspiraban también Minouche Shafik, directora de la London School of Economics (LSD).
El nombramiento de Bailey se conoció un día después de que el Banco de mantuviese los tipos de interés británicos en el 0,75 %, ante los riesgos que aún persisten para la economía británica, ralentizada por la retirada británica de la Unión Europea (UE).
Al término de una reunión, siete de los nueve miembros del Comité de Política Monetaria del banco emisor inglés votaron a favor de mantener invariable el precio del dinero para mantener la inflación (en el 1,5%), dentro del objetivo oficial del 2%.
Dos de los nueve integrantes del comité se manifestaron a favor de un recorte de 0,5 puntos.
El banco también decidió mantener su programa de estímulo cuantitativo, en el que ha invertido 435.000 millones de libras (513.300 millones de euros) en bonos de deuda sobre todo pública.
