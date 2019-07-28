Banco Santander tiene 4.300 millones en hipotecas vinculadas al IRPH

Banco Santander tiene una exposición de 4.300 millones a préstamos hipotecarios referenciados al Índice de Referencia de Préstamos Hipotecarios (IRPH). Así lo ha comunicado la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Detrás de CaixaBank, con 6.700 millones, Santander es el segundo banco español con una mayor exposición. Mientras que BBVA ha reconocido que tiene 3.100 millones en hipotecas ligadas a dicho índice, según recoge Cinco Días.
Santander recuerda en sus cuentas que "en el caso de que el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea cuestionase la cláusula, deberán determinarse los efectos de este pronunciamiento, lo que plantea una incertidumbre respecto al tipo de interés que debería aplicarse. Además, existe incertidumbre también respecto de los efectos retroactivos o no de la propia sentencia y de su alcance. La incertidumbre descrita, hace que sea difícil de estimar el impacto de una hipotética sentencia desfavorable".
Después de que el asunto se elevase al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea a través de una cuestión rejudicial a pesar de que el Tribunal Supremo confirmó la validez de estas cláusulas al tratarse de un índice oficial, ya que es el que estipula el Banco de España. El órgano de la UE decidirá si el IRPH es abusivo y comunicará su decisión el 10 de spetiembre.
Más de un millón de afectados
El tipo de interés de las hipotecas referenciadas con el índice IRPH estaba en junio en torno al 2%, mientras que el Euríbor permanecía en negativo. Esta diferencia genera sobrecostes que pueden alcanzar los 20.000 euros para una hipoteca de 120.000 euros a 30 años cerrada en 2006. La Sexta ha recogido testimonios de afectados por este índice.
Así, Mari Paz se queja de no tener los "conocimientos como para saber lo que era el IRPH. Lo único de lo que haces cuentas es de lo que puedes tener a final de mes", explica.
