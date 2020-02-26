El beneficio de Iberdrola aumenta un 13% en 2019, hasta los 3.406 millones

MADRIDActualizado:
El gigante español de energías renovables Iberdrola comunicó el miércoles un beneficio neto récord de 3.406 millones de euros, un 13% más que un año antes, tras inversiones récord de 8.158 millones de euros y una mejora de los márgenes.
Del total invertido, un 44% se destinó a redes y un 41% a renovables. El grupo reforzó así su potencia en todos sus mercados, con 5.500 nuevos megavatios (MW) instalados en 2019 (cinco veces la capacidad media anual instalada en los últimos ejercicios).
Para 2020, gracias a unas inversiones récord superiores a los 10.000 millones de euros, Iberdrola espera que su beneficio neto crezca a un ritmo entre el 5 y el 10%, manteniendo la solidez financiera y la política de dividendos crecientes. Este ritmo de crecimiento se mantendrá en los ejercicios siguientes.
En un informe enviado al supervisor bursátil, el grupo que suministra energía a más de 30 millones de personas en España, Estados Unidos, Brasil y Reino Unido, obtuvo un crecimiento de los beneficios antes de intereses, impuestos, depreciaciones y amortizaciones (Ebitda) de un 8,1%, alcanzando la cifra de 10.104 millones de euros.
El grupo destacó que se trata de la primera vez que se ha superado la cota de los 10.000 millones de euros. Esto representa un aumento del 5,4% en su margen bruto.
La eléctrica abonará un dividendo de 0,40 céntimos por acción, un 14% más
La compañía prevé que en 2020 su beneficio neto crezca a un ritmo de "un dígito alto", es decir en torno al 7%-9% (excluyendo las plusvalías por la venta de la participación en Siemens-Gamesa), un ritmo medio de crecimiento que también anticipa para el periodo 2020-2022.
La remuneración al accionista crece un 14% y se sitúa en 0,40 euros por acción. Para ello, el Consejo de Administración propone a la Junta General de Accionistas un dividendo complementario de 0,232 euros brutos por acción, a los que hay que sumar el dividendo a cuenta de 0,168 euros brutos abonado el 5 de febrero.
En Brasil, donde opera a través de una filial llamada Neoenergia, una revisión del marco regulatorio ha permitido aumentar los ingresos de Iberdrola. En 2019, los puntos de suministro de Neoenergia alcanzaron los 14.050 millones,un incremento del 1,9% respecto a 2018.
