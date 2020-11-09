Estás leyendo: Biden y la vacuna de Pfizer impulsan al Ibex a su mayor subida en una década al ganar el 8,57%

El selectivo española gana 589 puntos, hasta alcanzar 7.459,4 enteros, con lo que regresa a niveles desconocidos desde finales del pasado mes de julio. Las pérdidas acumuladas este año descienden al 21,88%. Todos los grandes valores suben.

Imagen de la Bolsa de Madrid. Altea Tejido / EFE

Público | agencias

El Ibex-35 registró este lunes un alza del 8,57% respecto al cierre de la semana pasada, hasta alcanza los 7.459,40 puntos, lo que supone la cuarta mayor subida en la historia del selectivo, impulsado por el triunfo del demócrata Joe Biden en las elecciones de Estados Unidos y por el anuncio de la alta efectividad de la vacuna de Pfizer contra el coronavirus.

El principal indicador del mercado nacional, el IBEX 35, ha ganado 589 puntos, ese 8,57%, hasta 7.459,4 enteros, con lo que regresa a niveles desconocidos desde la penúltima semana del pasado mes de julio. Las pérdidas acumuladas este año descienden al 21,88%.

Todos los grandes valores han subido: Banco Santander el 19,22% (quinta mayor subida del IBEX); Repsol el 18,23% (séptima); BBVA el 16,65% (novena); Inditex el 14,03%; Telefónica el 13,67% e Iberdrola el 0,77%.

Además, el mercado se ha beneficiado del alza del precio del petróleo (el barril de Brent avanzaba casi el 8% hasta 42,6 dólares) y de los valores cíclicos (turismo, banca, construcción e inmobiliaria) en previsión de que la vacuna sirva para estimular la economía mundial.

La prima de riesgo se situó en el cierre de la jornada en la órbita de los 70 puntos, frente a los 71-72 en los que osciló el viernes en la clausura semanal.

A esta subida histórica del parqué español solo le superan la de 14,43% anotada el 10 de mayo de 2010 tras las ayudas internacionales por la crisis griega, y las del 10,65%, 9,42% y 8,71% contabilizadas en varias fechas de 2008 después de diversas medidas de estímulo adoptadas por Gobiernos y entidades internacionales para hacer frente a la crisis financiera.


