Estás leyendo: Caixabank vende a Global Payments un 29% de la filial conjunta de dispositivos de pago por 493 millones

Público
Público
ofrecido por ofrecido por Sabadell

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caixabank vende a Global Payments un 29% de la filial conjunta de dispositivos de pago por 493 millones

El banco se anota 410 millones en plusvalías por la operación y amplía su acuerdo con la filial hasta el 2040

Operación de pago móvil.
Operación de pago móvil.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Caixabank ha alcanzado un acuerdo con su socio Global Payments para venderle un 29% del 49% que controla en su joint venture sobre TPV en comercios por 493 millones de euros, de los que 410 millones serán plusvalías directas para el banco.

La transacción valora a la filial conjunta Comercia Global Payments en 1.700 millones de euros, según informó este viernes Caixabank a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

El banco indicó que, tras la operación, "mantendrá su presencia y un grado de influencia significativa en el negocio de adquirencia con comercios" de la subsidiaria, al mismo tiempo que realiza una "importante" plusvalía.

Los socios han decidido que el acuerdo comercial entre la filial y CaixaBank se mantendrá y extenderá hasta 2040, "facilitando la innovación de productos, una estrategia de crecimiento en este negocio y un mejor servicio a la red de clientes".

La operación supone generar una plusvalía "aproximada" de 410 millones, neta de impuestos, ya que Caixabank rodó esta subsidiaria desde su origen, y que ayudará a reforzar su solvencia.

Dicha ganancia equivalente a agregar 19 puntos básicos del ratio de CET1 (ajustada por periodificación de dividendos), con un impacto de apenas 14 millones en los ingresos por puesta en equivalencia esperados para el año 2021. Los socios esperan que la transacción se formalice durante el segundo semestre del 2020.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público