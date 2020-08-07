Estás leyendo: César Alierta, expresidente de Telefónica, en coma inducido en estado grave

César Alierta, expresidente de Telefónica, en coma inducido en estado grave

Estaba ingresado en un hospital madrileño al agravarse su estado tras sufrir un segundo infarto a finales de julio.

Cesar Alierta
Cesar Alierta, expresidente de Telefónica (foto de archivo) / EFE

EFE

El expresidente de Telefónica César Alierta (Zaragoza, 1945) se encuentra ingresado en un hospital madrileño en coma inducido y en estado grave, tras complicarse su estado de salud a raíz de un segundo infarto que le dio a finales de julio.

Hace más o menos un mes Alierta superó una primera crisis cardíaca, que le ha repetido hace unos días, según ha adelantado este jueves el Economista y han confirmado a EFE fuentes cercanas a la familia.

Con motivo de este empeoramiento, se le aplicó un primer coma inducido hace unos días y hoy se le ha practicado un segundo, a la espera de su evolución en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del centro hospitalario.

El presidente de la Fundación Telefónica ha sido presidente ejecutivo de la operadora de telecomunicaciones de 2000 a 2016.

Licenciado en Derecho por la Universidad de Zaragoza, Alierta ha sido presidente de Tabacalera y actualmente es el máximo accionista del Real Zaragoza.

