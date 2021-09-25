China declara ilegales las transacciones con criptomonedas

Shanghái/Pekín
La última batalla de China en la guerra contra las criptomonedas se ha saldado con la declaración de que todas las transacciones con bitcóin, ethereum y otras son ilegales. El Gobierno chino ha tomado esta drástica medida porque considera estos instrumentos de pago digitales una amenaza para su seguridad nacional.
Entre las actividades prohibidas se encuentran, además de las transacciones, el minado y su publicidad. Tras el anuncio del Banco Popular de China (BPC), que se produjo este viernes, las monedas se desplomaron: el ethereum cayó un 9,27% y el bitcóin se desplomó un 8,6%, aunque las caídas terminaron siendo de un 6%.
Tanto el BPC como otras instituciones gubernamentales declararon como "ilegales y delictivas" las actividades generadas por las "transacciones de monedas virtuales", por lo que ya se especula que dejarán de operar en China.
A su juicio, los delitos con criptomonedas ponen en grave peligro las propiedades de los ciudadanos. Entre ellos, han especificado los reguladores, se encontrarían el lavado de dinero, el fraude, los esquemas piramidales o la recaudación ilegal de fondos.
El Banco Popular de China entiende que el estatus de las criptomonedas no es el mismo que el de las divisas de curso legal, por lo que "no pueden circular en el mercado como moneda". Por ello, piden a las autoridades locales que "fortalezcan la supervisión" para prevenir el riesgo de especulación.
