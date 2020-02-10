Estás leyendo: La china Geely Automobile negocia fusión con la sueca Volvo

La china Geely Automobile negocia fusión con la sueca Volvo

El grupo controlado por el multimillonario chino Li Shufu busca consolidar sus participaciones en la industria del motor.

Un edificio del Instituto de Investigación Automotriz Geely, en Ningbo, provincia de Zhejiang, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

La empresa china Geely Automobile dijo el lunes que se encuentra en negociaciones preliminares con la sueca Volvo Car AB para la combinación de sus negocios en un fabricante de automóviles global cotizado en Hong Kong y Estocolmo.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, la matriz de Geely Automobile, compró Volvo a Ford Motor Co en 2010.

El grupo combinado tendría "la escala, el conocimiento y los recursos para ser líder en la transformación en curso de la industria automovilística", dijo Geely en un comunicado.

La combinación de los dos negocios integraría las marcas Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co y Polestar. La nueva marca de energía de Geely, Geometry, también formaría parte del nuevo grupo, confirmó un portavoz de la compañía.

Concesionario de automóviles de Volvo, en la localidad suiza de Saint Erhard. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Había habido discusiones previas sobre la cotización de Volvo de forma separada en Estocolmo, pero éstas se suspendieron en 2018.

El grupo matriz, liderado por el multimillonario Li Shufu (que también tiene otras participaciones en el sector, incluyendo un 9,7% en Daimler adquirido en 2018, una participación del 49,9% en Proton en 2017 y una participación mayoritaria en la marca británica de coches deportivos Lotus) está tratando de consolidar sus activos mientras la industria se ajusta a normas de emisiones más estrictas y al aumento de la demanda de coches eléctricos. 

