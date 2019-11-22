La presidenta del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Christine Lagarde, fue consejera de una empresa propiedad del despacho de abogados Baker & Mckenzie, domiciliada en las islas Bermudas entre 2003 y 2005. Dicho territorio, ubicado frente a la costa Este de EEUU, figuraba entonces en la lista negra de la Unión Europea (UE) de paraísos fiscales. Del mismo modo, Lagarde formaba parte del consejo de una sociedad vinculada con la misma firma y con sede en la República de Singapur, país que en aquel momento se encontraba blindado bajo secreto bancario.

Según recoge El País, la mandataria fue socia del despacho de abogados hasta junio de 2005. Baker & McKenzie controlaba en Bermudas la sociedad Law in Context Ltd, holding en el que la presidenta del BCE figuraba como consejera. La dirigente abandonó Law in Context en 2005 para ser ministra de Comercio Exterior del Gobierno francés. Fue en 2011 cuando Lagarde se convirtió en directora gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI).

Un portavoz de la firma ha afirmado que "el holding [al que perteneció la mandataria] se hizo bajo la ley de Bermudas, una práctica común entonces de muchas empresas que cotizaban en Bolsa y tenían negocios internacionales". Así, fuentes próximas a la presidenta del BCE indican que Lagarde no tuvo interés económico en la actividad de Law in Context Ltd más allá de la mínima cantidad de cualquier otro socio de Baker & McKenzie, y que, en cualquier caso, perdió ese mínimo interés cuando salió del despacho para aceptar un cargo en el Gobierno francés.

Law in Context Pte Ltd se creó en el año 2003 en la República de Singapu con el fin de difundir información legal a través de Internet. Su evolución no fue la prevista y la compañía sufrió dificultades financieras, según Ernst & Young.