La CNMV admite a trámite la opa de IFM por Naturgy

MADRIDActualizado:
La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores ha admitido a trámite la oferta de adquisición pública (opa) presentada por el fondo IFM Global Infrastructure Fund para hacerse con un 22,7% de Naturgy por 5.060 millones de euros.
En un comunicado publicado el jueves, la CNMV aclaró que esta decisión no supone un pronunciamiento final sobre la oferta y sólo indica que la forma de la propuesta es conforme a la ley.
IFM, un gestor de inversiones controlado por fondos de pensiones australianos, había presentado a principios de febrero la autorización del regulador bursátil español para su oferta anunciada en enero, que adicionalmente deberá contar con el visto bueno del Gobierno español.
En un intento por proteger a las empresas consideradas "estratégicas", Madrid ha aprobado un proyecto de ley que otorga al Gobierno la facultad de bloquear las adquisiciones por parte de empresas extranjeras.
El pasado 5 de febrero, IFM presentó ante la CNMV la solicitud de autorización, incluido el folleto, de su oferta pública voluntaria y parcial para hacerse con hasta el 22,69% del capital social de Naturgy por unos 5.060 millones de euros.
La efectividad de la oferta está sujeta, además a recibir las correspondientes autorizaciones regulatorias y de competencia, a alcanzar un nivel mínimo de aceptación de al menos un 17% del capital social de la energética.
La CNMV dispone de un periodo de 20 días hábiles para aprobar la oferta desde la presentación. No obstante, este plazo se puede alargar en el tiempo, ya que se reiniciará cada vez que el organismo solicite información adicional.
