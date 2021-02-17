Estás leyendo: La ministra de Industria se aparta de la negociación de la opa sobre Naturgy por conflicto de intereses

La ministra de Industria se aparta de la negociación de la opa sobre Naturgy por conflicto de intereses

El fondo australiano IFM necesita una autorización específica del Gobierno para su oferta por un 23% de la energética.

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, interviene durante una sesión de Control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. E.P./E. Parra/POOL
MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

La ministra española de Industria, Reyes Maroto, se retirará de las negociaciones sobre la oferta de 5.000 millones de euros (6.000 millones de dólares) de un gestor de activos australiano por una participación del 23% en Naturgy porque su marido trabaja en el grupo gasístico, según informó el miércoles el ministerio.

IFM Global Infrastructure necesita una autorización específica del Gobierno para su oferta pública de adquisición (opa) después de que Madrid endureciera las normas sobre adquisiciones extranjeras en respuesta a las caídas en bolsa durante la pandemia de coronavirus.

IFM ha estado compartiendo información con el Ministerio de Industria y se espera que entregue una solicitud formal para autorizar la compra en breve, dijeron dos fuentes familiarizadas con el asunto.

El marido de Maroto trabaja como ingeniero en Naturgy, que cambió su anterior nombre de Gas Natural como parte de una reestructuración en 2018, pero no ocupa un cargo ejecutivo, dijo una portavoz.

Edificio de la sede de Naturgy en Barcelona. Nacho Doce / REUTERS

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, tendrá que elegir a otro ministro para dirigir el proceso de negociación de la opa, dijo la portavoz.

La oferta de 23 euros por acción en efectivo hizo que Naturgy se disparara más de un 16%, hasta los 22,7 euros, el 26 de enero cuando se conoció el anuncio, manteniéndose un 9% por encima de niveles de principios de año.

