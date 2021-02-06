Estás leyendo: El Comité de Adif convoca paros y una jornada de huelga para protestar por la "privatización de actividades"

Los paros en las infraestructuras ferroviarias comenzarán el viernes 26 de febrero y se extenderán todos los viernes y sábados hasta el 26 de marzo, cuando tendrá lugar una jornada de huelga. Según denuncia este comité, "Adif está llevando a cabo un sistemático plan de privatización de actividades en numerosas áreas de la empresa".

Estación de trenes en Lugo. Adif

El Comité General de Empresa de Adif ha tomado el acuerdo por unanimidad de convocar paros parciales de dos horas, que comenzarán el viernes 26 de febrero y se extenderán viernes y sábados hasta el 26 de marzo, cuando tendrá lugar una huelga. Estas protestas surgen por la "privatización de actividades y por el encarecimiento de los costes de gestión de las tareas que tiene encomendadas el gestor de la infraestructura Adif".

Según ha denunciado el Comité en una nota de prensa, recogida por Europa Press, "la extrema carencia de personal que se ha ido generando con el paso de los años en esta empresa tiene el firme propósito de generar un modelo de empresa alejado de las verdaderas necesidades sociales y económicas de las ciudadanía".

Además, censuran el "incumplimiento de los ingresos de personal comprometidos en el II Convenio Colectivo Adif", que tal y como señalan, "debía estar muy por encima del 110% de la tasa de reposición".

"A raíz de esta situación tan complicada, en materia de deficiencia de recursos humanos, Adif está llevando a cabo un sistemático plan de privatización de actividades en numerosas áreas de la empresa, lo que supone pérdidas de carga de trabajo, cierre y reestructuración de dependencias e incumplimiento de gráficos de servicio, que están dando paso a un gran número de externalizaciones en áreas críticas", subrayan.

Por ello, llaman a secundar los paros parciales que empezarán el próximo viernes 26 de febrero y que se irán sucediendo los viernes y los sábados hasta el próximo 26 de marzo, cuando se producirá la jornada de huelga.

