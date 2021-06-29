Competencia da luz verde a la fusión de los bancos españoles Unicaja y Liberbank

madridActualizado:
Unicaja y Liberbank, que han acordado crear el quinto mayor banco de España por activos, recibieron la bendición de las autoridades de competencia del país, en línea con lo esperado.
"Tras analizar el mercado de banca minorista, la CNMC ha concluido que la operación no supondrá una amenaza para la competencia efectiva en este mercado a nivel nacional porque las cuotas resultantes no son relevantes, la adición (cuota de mercado que añade Liberbank a la nueva entidad) es reducida y existen competidores importantes", dijo la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia.
No obstante, el organismo señaló que la operación está subordinada al cumplimiento de una serie de compromisos presentados por Unicaja.
Los accionistas de los bancos aprobaron en febrero la fusión, que supone la creación de una entidad con más de 109.000 millones de euros.
Unicaja tendrá un 59,5% del capital del grupo que surgirá de la fusión con Liberbank, en una operación que valora a esta entidad en unos 763 millones de euros (937,12 millones de dólares).
