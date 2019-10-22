Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Competencia multa a Telefónica por cobrar de más a sus rivales por el "partidazo"

La operadora recurrirá esta sanción, que considera "excesiva", alegando que no hubo perjuicio alguno para sus competidores

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Telefonica, en su sede de Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El logo de Telefonica, en su sede de Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) anunció el martes que ha impuesto una multa de 1,5 millones de euros a la filial española de Telefónica por incumplir una de las condiciones de su fusión con Distribuidora de Televisión Digital (DTS).

Concretamente, la CNMC dijo en una publicación en su página web que Telefónica "no asignó correctamente los costes fijos que determinan el precio que cobró a sus rivales (Vodafone, Orange y Telecable) por el Canal Movistar el Partidazo" en la temporada 2016/2017.

Esto supuso una ventaja competitiva para Telefónica, "ya que los operadores interesados en contratar el canal "Partidazo" afrontaron mayores costes", según la CNMC, "mientras que para Telefónica se produjo una reducción de estos, con la consiguiente discriminación a su favor".

La multa impuesta a la compañía se deriva de la adquisición del 56% de DTS (la antigua Sogecable), que estaba en manos del grupo Prisa, por parte de Telefónica.

Por su parte, una portavoz de Telefónica dijo que recurrirá la sanción, la cual considera excesiva, "al no haber perjuicio alguno para los competidores".

"De hecho, la propia compañía devolvió las cantidades erróneamente calculadas sin requerimiento de nadie en cuanto percibió el error", añadió.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas