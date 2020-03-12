La compraventa de viviendas cae un 2,5% en 2019 por el efecto de la Ley Hipotecaria

MADRID
La compraventa de viviendas alcanzó las 568.180 transacciones en 2019, lo que supone una caída del 2,52% en comparación con 2018, cuando la cifra total fue de 582.888, según la estadística sobre transacciones inmobiliarias del Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana.
El Ministerio ha resaltado que este descenso se debe al efecto que tuvo la Ley Hipotecaria, que entró en vigor en junio de 2019. No obstante, ha remarcado que trimestre tras trimestre se observa una mejora de las compraventas.
En concreto, las transacciones cerraron el primer trimestre del año con una subida interanual del 2,17% (138.374 compraventas) y se redujeron un 7,3% en el segundo (149.600), coincidiendo con la entrada en vigor de la Ley Hipotecaria, y un 6,16% el tercero en (123.687). No fue hasta el cuarto trimestre del año cuando las transacciones remontaron y registraron una subida del 1,45% (156.519).
Teniendo en cuenta la tipología de vivienda, el número de compraventas de vivienda nueva alcanzó las 56.219 transacciones, cifra que es casi un 0,5% inferior a la registrado un año antes.
Por su parte, la vivienda de segunda mano cerró 2019 con un total de 511.961 compraventas, dato que es casi un 3% inferior al registrado en 2018, cuando alcanzó las 526.410 transacciones de vivienda usada. Las compraventas de segunda mano supusieron el 90,1% del total de transacciones registradas en 2019.
Por comunidades, solo seis regiones españolas contabilizaron incrementos respecto a 2018 en el número de transacciones. Los mayores incrementos se registraron en Murcia (+4,7%) y Extremadura (+4,3%). Por detrás, le siguen Galicia (+3,3%), Cantabria (+2,3%), País Vasco (+2,03%) y Castilla-La Mancha (+1,02%).
Por el contrario, un total de 11 comunidades autónomas vieron descender el número de sus compraventas en 2019. Los mayores descensos se dieron en Baleares (-10,4%), Navarra (-8,9%), Madrid (-8,1%) y La Rioja (-7,9%).
También se registraron descensos en la Comunidad Valenciana (-4,9%), Canarias (-2,8%), Andalucía (-1,3%), Aragón (-0,9%), Cataluña (-0,7%), Castilla y León (-0,59%) y Asturias (-0,58%).
