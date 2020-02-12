Estás leyendo: La compraventa de viviendas cae por primera vez desde 2013

La compraventa de viviendas cae por primera vez desde 2013

Con un descenso del 3,3% en 2019 con respecto al año anterior, el 81,5% de las transacciones involucró a las de segunda mano.

La compraventa de vivienda ha caído un 3,3% en 2019 con respecto al año anterior. / EP

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La compraventa de viviendas cayó en España un 3,3 % en 2019 en comparación con un año antes, hasta 501.085 transacciones, según los datos difundidos este miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Se trata del primer retroceso interanual sobre este indicador desde al año 2013, en el que las compraventas disminuyeron un 1,9 %.

Del total de transacciones sobre viviendas en 2019, el 81,5 % correspondieron a las de segunda mano, en tanto que el 18,5 % fueron de nueva construcción. En diciembre la compraventa de viviendas se incrementó un 1,8 % en tasa interanual, hasta 34.767 unidades (el 81,1 % usadas).

