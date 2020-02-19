La consultora digital Making Science protagoniza la primera salida a Bolsa de 2020

MADRIDActualizado:
La empresa española de soluciones para el negocio digital Making Science será el primer valor en estrenarse en un mercado bursátil español en 2020, anunció el miércoles el MAB en una nota de prensa.
El valor inicial de la acción ha sido fijado por el consejo de administración de la empresa en 3,2 euros, que da un valor total a los más de 7 millones de acciones de la empresa de 22,6 millones de euros, según la documentación aportada por Making Science a la web del Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB).
Making Science, una consultora de marketing digital que ha contado con los servicios de Renta 4 para la operación, debutará en el MAB este viernes 21 de febrero bajo el código "MAKS".
El Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) es un mercado de contratación con costes más bajos y trámites más sencillos para empresas en expansión y socimis de capitalización reducida, cuyas operaciones se iniciaron en 2009.
Tras su primera década de existencia, las empresas cotizadas en el MAB ascendían a 122 al cierre de 2019, sumando una capitalización de 15.138 millones de euros, lo cual supone un incremento del 29,5% respecto a 2018, según el último informe anual del operador Bolsas y Mercados Españoles.
El año pasado (marcado por múltiples incertidumbres nacionales e internacionales vinculadas al comercio global, el Brexit y la situación en Catalunya) el MAB incorporó 22 nuevas empresas por sólo una el mercado continuo, Grenergy, que además procedía de este mercado alternativo.
