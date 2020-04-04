El Corte Inglés firma un crédito de 1.311 millones con 14 bancos para hacer frente al covid-19

madridActualizado:
El Corte Inglés ha cerrado una nueva línea de crédito a un año de 1.311 millones, que ha suscrito con un total de 14 entidades financieras nacionales e internacionales, y que le servirá para hacer frente a la situación generada por la crisis del coronavirus.
Esa financiación complementa un acuerdo alcanzado a finales de febrero por importe de 2.000 millones, según detalla la compañía, que explica que el nuevo contrato a un año firmado este miércoles es una línea de crédito revolving.
Con este acuerdo, El Corte Inglés se garantiza una financiación estable a corto plazo y sin aportación de garantías, al tiempo que asegura la liquidez de la compañía durante los próximos meses para hacer frente al impacto económico ocasionado por las medidas extraordinarias adoptadas por el estado de alarma en España.
Los bancos que han participado en esta operación, dirigida por el consejero delegado Víctor del Pozo, han sido el Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell, Bankia, BNP, Crédit Agricole, Société Genérale, Goldman Sachs, KutxaBank, Commerzbank, Ibercaja, Liberbank y la CECA.
Además, el Corte Inglés prolongará el Expediente de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) que afecta a 22.000 empleados de grandes almacenes hasta que finalice el estado de alarma, según fuentes sindicales.
El pasado 25 de marzo El Corte Inglés presentó tres expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) que afectan en total a unos 25.900 trabajadores de los 90.000 que componen la plantilla del grupo, el 28,7 %, y de los que 22.000 pertenecen al gran almacén.
El ERTE de los empleados de gran almacén concluyó el pasado 29 de marzo. El Corte Inglés, siempre segundo las citadas fuentes sindicales, solicitará una prorroga para que sea efectivo desde el 1 de abril y mientras dure el estado de alarma.
Este viernes la compañía ha informado a los sindicatos Fasga, Fetico, CCOO y UGT de que la autoridad laboral competente ya ha aprobado el ERTE inicial presentado por la compañía para ese grupo de trabajadores.
En todo momento, los sindicatos se refieren únicamente al ERTE del gran almacén y no a los otros expedientes presentados por la compañía respecto a Viajes y Sfera. En el caso de Viajes, el ERTE continúa en vigor, ya que se presentó más tarde (comenzó el 26 de marzo), y en el de Sfera, la autoridad laboral aún no se ha pronunciado sobre la aprobación del presentado el día 25 de marzo.
