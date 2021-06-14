El Corte Inglés lanza el servicio de seguridad para el hogar Sicor Alarmas

MADRIDActualizado:
MADRID, 14 (SERVIMEDIA)
El Corte Inglés ha lanzado el servicio de protección para el hogar Sicor Alarmas, según anunció la compañía este lunes.
Este nuevo servicio cuenta, entre otras prestaciones, con avisos ante saltos de alarma, una atención totalmente personalizada, pulsadores de pánico, equipos de máxima seguridad, una aplicación exclusiva de seguridad para uso y gestión de la alarma, emergencias médicas y de incendios y una supervisión permanente de las comunicaciones.
El precio para los tres primeros meses, sin coste de alta ni permanencia, es de 29,90 euros al mes. Los servicios Sicor Alarmas se encuentran conectados "de manera permanente" durante todo el día los 365 días del año "a la central receptora de alarmas, y en caso de incidencias avisa directamente a la Policía o cuerpos de seguridad", asegura la cadena en un comunicado.
Sicor Alarmas es una de las grandes apuestas de Sicor Seguridad, que forma parte del Grupo El Corte Inglés. Sicor Seguridad cuenta con gran experiencia y con la tecnología más avanzada en alarmas y seguridad electrónica para ofrecer servicios integrales y personalizados para hogares y empresas.
La división de servicios y seguridad del gigante de distribución, Sicor, se creó tras adquirir la empresa Mega 2 por 28 millones de euros.
