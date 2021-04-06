Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés entra en el negocio del autoconsumo fotovoltaico con EDP

Público
Público

El Corte Inglés entra en el negocio del autoconsumo fotovoltaico con EDP

Este servicio se ofrecerá a través del servicio de decoración integral de los grandes almacenes, mientras la eléctrica se encargará de la instalación, incluyendo la gestión de los permisos y trámites correspondientes.

Panel de energía fotovoltaica.
Panel de energía fotovoltaica. CEDIDA/EDP

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés ha alcanzado un acuerdo con la compañía energética EDP para ofrecer soluciones de autoconsumo fotovoltaico a sus clientes a través de la instalación de paneles solares.

Según destacan ambas compañías, esta iniciativa permitirá favorecer el ahorro energético en el hogar y una mejora de su sostenibilidad en el campo de las energías renovables.

Este nuevo servicio, que permite obtener a los clientes ahorros de hasta el 70% en su consumo de electricidad, se realiza a través del servicio de decoración integral de El Corte Inglés, Decor | Studio.

Con este acuerdo, Decor | Studio amplía su actividad y ofrece soluciones integrales en favor del ahorro energético y la sostenibilidad a través de la propuesta de autoconsumo de EDP Solar.

Este servicio se ofrecerá en los 47 centros de El Corte Inglés donde Decor | Studio está presente en España. EDP se encargará, una vez formalizada la contratación, tanto de verificar la viabilidad técnica de la instalación, la gestión de los permisos correspondientes, la ejecución y puesta en marcha, como del proceso de legalización de la instalación.

De igual modo asesorará al cliente para que se pueda beneficiar de las bonificaciones fiscales y subvenciones disponibles en función de su lugar de residencia.

Por otro lado, los clientes que contraten este servicio de paneles solares podrán monitorizarlos en tiempo real en cualquier dispositivo móvil a través de la app de EDP. De esta forma, podrán conocer en detalle la energía generada por su instalación solar y el consumo que tienen en su hogar procedente de la red eléctrica, pudiendo optimizar así su gasto energético.

Las instalaciones cuentan con un servicio de mantenimiento y la vida útil de los paneles solares puede superar los 30 años. Los clientes interesados en esta solución de autoconsumo energético podrán solicitar la financiación del proyecto de instalación de los paneles solares a través de Financiera El Corte Inglés.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público