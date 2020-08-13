Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés reduce un 28% sus emisiones de CO2

El Corte Inglés reduce un 28% sus emisiones de CO2

El grupo de grandes almacenes destaca que en 2019 toda la energía que consumió procedió de fuentes renovables con garantía de origen certificada.

Un establecimiento de El Corte Inglés, en un centro comercial.
MADRID

Servimedia

MADRID, 13 (SERVIMEDIA)

El Corte Inglés informó este jueves de que en 2019 toda la energía que consumió procedió de fuentes renovables con garantía de origen certificada y también señaló que el año pasado redujo un 28,26% sus emisiones de CO2 y un 4,6% su consumo eléctrico con respecto a 2018.

La compañía resaltó que este "avance" se enmarca en su política de responsabilidad social y medioambiental, que incluye objetivos de reducción progresiva de consumos de materias primas y suministros.

En cuanto a la reducción de emisiones de CO2 y de consumo eléctrico conseguidos en 2019 frente al año anterior, la entidad detalló que se deben en buena medida a la actualización de las instalaciones de climatización, iluminación y elementos elevadores de todos los centros de España y Portugal.

La empresa también indicó que está inmersa en un proceso de transición hacia un modelo de economía circular y que por ello ha intensificado los esfuerzos en la gestión sostenible de los materiales de los envases y en la implantación de la "mejor solución" en cuanto a minimización de residuos.

En ese sentido, en abril de 2019 se convirtió en la "primera empresa de distribución" en obtener el certificado 'Residuo Cero' de Aenor en sus establecimientos comerciales y plataformas de Galicia, algo que, según la compañía, le permitió valorizar el 93,38% de los residuos generados en 2019.

Actualmente son 20 los centros que cuentan con esta certificación y el objetivo de la compañía es lograr que en 2022 todos sus establecimientos cuenten con este sello, agregó El Corte Inglés, que también espera que en 2025 estén catalogados como 'Residuo Cero' todos los supermercados Supercor.

