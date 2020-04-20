Estás leyendo: El crudo de EEUU sufre un desplome histórico y el mercado 'paga' para dar salida a los barriles

El crudo de EEUU sufre un desplome histórico y el mercado 'paga' para dar salida a los barriles

El petrólero WTI cotiza en negativo por -37,63 dólares el barril, mientras el Brent, de referencia para Europa, cae un 8,90% hasta los 25,58 dólares.

Instalaciones de la Reserva Estratégica de Petróleo de EEUU, en Freeport (Texas, EEUU). REUTERS / Richard Carson
madrid

público / agencias

El precio del barril de petróleo West Texas Intermediate (WTI), de referencia para Estados Unidos, ha experimentado este lunes una jornada sin precedentes en la que ha llegado a situarse en terreno negativo por primera vez en su historia. La caída de la demanda por la emergencia de la covid-19, junto con el bajo precio registrado por el crudo en los últimos meses, ha provocado que el almacenamiento escasee.

El valor del barril estadounidense cerró con -37,63 dólares el barril, con los comerciantes muy preocupados por una caída en la demanda del petróleo debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. Al final de las operaciones en la Bolsa Mercantil de Nueva York (Nymex), los contratos de futuros del WTI para entrega en mayo restaron la cifra insólita de 55,90 dólares con respecto a la sesión previa del viernes.

En el mercado de futuros de Londres, la cotización del barril de petróleo Brent para entrega en junio, cayó un 8,90%, hasta 25,58 dólares. El crudo del mar del Norte, de referencia en Europa, concluyó la jornada en el International Exchange Futures con un descenso de 2,50 dólares respecto a la última negociación, cuando cerró en 28,08 dólares.

El Brent ha sufrido un descenso más moderado que el crudo estadounidense y la brecha entre el precio de ambos barriles superó la diferencia de 13 dólares que había marcado a principios de 2015.

Por su parte, la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) y sus socios (OPEP+) han acordado reducir su producción conjunta en 10 millones de barriles por día.

El desplome de la demanda puede ser, sin embargo, superior a 20 millones de barriles diarios, lo que amenaza con inundar el mercado con un exceso de oferta que será difícil de almacenar.

