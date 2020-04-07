Estás leyendo: La cúpula del Sabadell renuncia al bonus de 2020 por el covid-19

La cúpula del Sabadell renuncia al bonus de 2020 por el covid-19

La iniciativa  ha sido secundada por los miembros del comité de dirección de su filial británica TSB.

El presidente del banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu (i), y el consejero delegado, Jaime Guardiola (d), durante la presentación de resultados en Madrid EFE/ Javier Lizón
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El presidente del Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliú; su consejero delegado, Jaime Guardiola, y la alta dirección por completo del banco han renunciado al cobro de la retribución variable de este ejercicio frente a la situación sanitaria y económica creada por el coronavirus Covid-19.

"Es un acto de responsabilidad en un momento en el que todos debemos actuar con el máximo compromiso y solidaridad", explicó Oliú, tras adoptar una decisión que será comunicada al consejo de administración de la entidad en una reunión extraordinaria que celebrará mañana.

El banquero indicó que la decisión busca sumarse "al esfuerzo que en este momento está haciendo toda la sociedad y, en particular, todos los empleados del banco que cada día hacen posible la continuidad de una labor esencial como la atención y el acompañamiento a los clientes".

La iniciativa va más allá de la cúpula del Sabadell en España, ya que también han secundado la renuncia a su variable de 2020 también los miembros del Comité de Dirección de la filial británica TSB.

Se suma además a un abanico de medidas puestas en marcha por el banco en las últimas semanas para acompañar a sus clientes dadas las circunstancias excepcionales que vive nuestro país y las consecuencias que pueden derivarse del Covid-19.

El banco ha decidido, entre otras medidas, atender el pago a proveedores cada semana, adelantar el subsidio de desempleo y las pensiones o aplazar el pago de tres meses del alquiler social a aquellas familias especialmente vulnerables cuya vivienda forme parte del Fondo Social de Vivienda.

También se ha adherido a la moratoria de hasta 12 meses en el capital de las hipotecas, así como las diferentes soluciones de financiación para familias y empresas lanzadas a través de su 'Plan de Acompañamiento' con especial foco en las líneas ICO.

