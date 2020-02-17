Estás leyendo: El presidente del Sabadell ingresa un 56% un 2019 más, tras recuperar el bonus al que renunció por los problemas de TSB

El presidente del Sabadell ingresa un 56% un 2019 más, tras recuperar el bonus al que renunció por los problemas de TSB

La retribución total del consejero delegado, Jaime Guardiola,alcanza los 2,412 millones, un 64,6% más

El presidente del banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu, durante la presentación de resultados en Madrid,. EFE/ Javier Lizón
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El presidente de Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu, percibió una retribución de 3,094 millones en 2019, un 56,8% más que los 1,973 millones que ganó en 2018, cuando renunció al bonus que le correspondía ante las dificultades que atravesaba entonces su filial británica TSB.

En concreto, Oliu percibió una retribución total en metálico de 2,496 millones de euros, a la que se añade un beneficio bruto de las acciones o instrumentos financieros consolidados de 598.000 euros, lo que eleva la cifra total a 3,094 millones, según el informe anual sobre remuneraciones de la entidad remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Además, Oliu recibió una aportación a sus planes privados de ahorro complementario de 36.000 euros, con lo que sus sistemas de ahorro con derechos económicos no consolidados ascendían al cierre del ejercicio a 8,66 millones de euros.

De su lado, el consejero delegado, Jaime Guardiola, percibió una retribución total de 2,412 millones de euros en 2019, un 64,6% más que en el ejercicio precedente, cuando tampoco recibió bonus por la situación de TSB, de los que 1,906 millones fueron en metálico y 506.000 euros en concepto de beneficio bruto de las acciones o instrumentos financieros consolidados.

El Sabadell realizó una aportación de 900.000 euros a los sistemas de ahorros de Guardiola, que acumulaba una cifra de 24,11 millones a cierre de 2019.

La retribución total del consejo de administración de Banco Sabadell en 2019 ascendió a 9,67 millones de euros, lo que supone un aumento del 50% en comparación con los 6,46 millones de euros percibidos por la cúpula de la entidad un año antes.

