Estás leyendo: DIA negocia con Fridman y la banca un acuerdo de reestructuración de la deuda

Público
Público

DIA negocia con Fridman y la banca un acuerdo de reestructuración de la deuda

LetterOne, la sociedad controlada por el magnate ruso dueño de la cadena de supermercados, convertirá en acciones un préstamo de 200 millones al grupo, y pide más tiempo a  los bancos.

Dependienta de un supermercado de Dia. E.P.
Dependienta de un supermercado de Dia. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

El gripo de supermercados Dia está negociando con la firma LetterOne (su principal accionista, controlada por el magnate ruso Mikhail Fridman), DEA Finance (sociedad de responsabilidad limitada luxemburguesa y propiedad asímismo de LetterOne), y con sus entidades financieras acreedoras un acuerdo global sobre su estructura financiera y de capital a largo plazo que permitiría al equipo directivo enfocarse en el cumplimiento del plan de negocio.

"A fecha de hoy no se ha alcanzado acuerdo alguno. Dia informará oportunamente al mercado, en su caso, de los avances que se produzcan en dichas negociaciones", ha señalado la cadena de supermercados a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Según informa este lunes Cinco Días, LetterOne se propone ampliar capital en el grupo por al menos 200 millones de euros (mediante la capitalización de la deuda que a sociedad del magnate ruso inyectó en junio de 2019 y por la que cobra un 7% anual) a cambio de que los bancos prorroguen más allá de dos años el vencimiento de un crédito a proveedores de 71 millones concedido en junio de 2019.

Los 900 millones de euros del crédito sindicado que vence en marzo de 2023 no entran, de momento, en la negociación, señala el rotativo.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público