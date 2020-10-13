Estás leyendo: Dia ofrece un plan de bajas incentivadas para unos 400 empleados de oficinas

Dia ofrece un plan de bajas incentivadas para unos 400 empleados de oficinas

El grupo de distribución controlado por el ruso Mikhail Fridma, que cuenta con cerca de 27.000 empleados en España, asegura que el plan no afectará al personal de supermercados ni de sus almacenes.

Carros de la compra de un supermercado de la cadena Dia.

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El grupo de distribución DIA ha anunciado que ofrecerá "bajas voluntarias incentivadas" a 400 empleados de sus oficinas y sedes corporativas en España, un plan que no afectará al personal de supermercados ni de sus almacenes.

La compañía ha informado este martes de que por el momento le ha trasladado este plan a los sindicatos para "abrir una mesa de diálogo" y negociar este programa de salidas.

En total, la empresa cuenta con cerca de 27.000 empleados en el país, y la mayor parte trabaja en la red de más de 4.000 tiendas con la que cuenta por todo el país.

En sus conversaciones con los sindicatos, el objetivo de DIA será "fijar las bases para un programa de bajas voluntarias incentivadas y proponer determinadas modificaciones de beneficios ligadas a un nuevo modelo organizativo".

De acuerdo con los responsables de la firma, el plan forma parte del proyecto "de transformación" iniciado por el nuevo equipo gestor, que aterrizó en DIA en mayo de 2019 tras la victoria de la opa lanzada por el multimillonario ruso Mijaíl Fridman.

La empresa aprobó en marzo del pasado año un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que afectó a 1.600 trabajadores, de los cuáles más de 350 correspondían a recolocaciones.

