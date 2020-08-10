El dueño de Dia recomprará bonos de la cadena de supermercados por hasta 450 millones

madridActualizado:
El grupo de supermercados Dia anunció el lunes que LetterOne, principal accionista del grupo de supermercados controlado por el magnate ruso Mikhail Friedman, ha emitido una oferta de recompra de bonos por hasta 450 millones de euros.
La operación, que se realiza a través de DEA Finance (sociedad de responsabilidad limitada con sede en Luxemburgo y propiedad de LetterOne), finalizará el próximo 4 de septiembre.
En un comunicado a la CNMV, Dia dijo que la oferta se dirige a tenedores de bonos con vencimiento en 2021 y 2023, aspirando a hacerse respectivamente con hasta 225 millones de euros del importe agregado principal de cada una de las emisiones.
La oferta está condicionada a que al menos un principal de 300 millones (150 millones por cada una de las emisiones) se acoja a la recompra, "así como otras condiciones de cierre habituales que suelen exigirse para la consumación de operaciones de este tipo", dijo la empresa.
DIA completó el año pasado una profunda reestructuración financiera emprendida por el empresario ruso a través de su fondo LetterOne, con el que tomó las riendas tras una opa y negoció posteriormente una refinanciación con la banca.
