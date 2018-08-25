Público
Dimas Gimeno pacta su cese como consejero de El Corte Inglés horas antes de la junta

El expresidente de El Corte Inglés, Dimas Gimeno, posa para los periodistas antes de la junta de accionistas del grupo de distribución, en agosto de 2017. EFE/Antonio Quilez

El expresidente de El Corte Inglés, Dimas Gimeno, en una fotografía de archivo. - EFE

El consejo de administración de El Corte Inglés ha aceptado la renuncia como consejero de Dimas Gimeno, expresidente del grupo, tras el acuerdo alcanzado entre las partes, informó la cadena de grandes almacenes.

La renuncia de Gimeno se produce horas antes de que este domingo se celebre la junta general del grupo, en la que se iba a estudiar su cese como miembro del consejo. Con la salida de Gimeno del máximo órgano de gobierno, se extingue toda su relación jurídica con el Grupo El Corte Inglés.

A mediados del pasado mes de junio, el consejo de administración de El Corte Inglés aprobó por unanimidad la destitución de Dimas Gimeno como presidente y aprobó el nombramiento de Jesús Nuño de la Rosa como presidente ejecutivo.

