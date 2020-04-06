Fallece el expresidente de Repsol Alfonso Cortina a los 76 años por el coronavirus

MADRIDActualizado:
El empresario Alfonso Cortina, quien fuera presidente de Repsol entre 1996 y 2004, ha fallecido esta madrugada a los 76 años tras enfermar por coronavirus Covid-19.
Cortina llevaba varios días hospitalizado en Toledo tras encontrarse mal al haberse contagiado por el virus.
Desde su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Repsol lamentó "profundamente" su pérdida y trasladó sus "más sentidas condolencias a su esposa e hijos".
Hermano del también empresario Alberto Cortina y primo de Alberto Alcocer, los conocidos como Los Albertos, Alfonso Cortina era ingeniero industrial y economista. Empezó su carrera empresarial en el Banco de Vizcaya.
Fue nombrado en 1996 presidente de Repsol por el Gobierno del Partido Popular de José María Aznar, relevando en el puesto a Óscar Fanjul.
Con Cortina al frente, se completó la privatización de la petrolera, un proceso que se había iniciado en 1989, y se formalizó la compra de la argentina YPF por más de 15.000 millones de dólares, firma que fue expropiada en 2012 por el Gobierno de Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Alfonso Cortina se mantuvo en la presidencia de Repsol hasta 2004, donde fue sustituido por Antonio Brufau.
Ingeniero Superior Industrial y licenciado en Economía, Cortina arrancó su carrera profesional en el extinto Banco de Vizcaya en el año 1968 y en el 1974 pasó a la Inmobiliaria Bancaya como director de administración, antes de volver a la banca en 1982 como consejero delegado del Hispano Hipotecario.
En paralelo y hasta el 1985 fue presidente de la Sociedad de Tasación y posteriormente también de Portland Valderrivas, hasta que en el 1996 se convirtió en el presidente de Repsol.
Dejó el puesto en 2004, cuando fue relevado por Antonio Brufau, y entre el año 2004 y 2006 ocupó la presidencia de la inmobiliaria Colonia en sustitución de Ricardo Fornesa.
Tras salir del petrolera en el año 2006 se convirtió en el máximo responsable de la firma de capital riego Texas Pacific Group (TPG) en el mercado español. Ha sido también vicepresidente en Europa de Banco Rothschild, además de contar con su propia bodega Pago de Vallegarcía.
