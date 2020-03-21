Estás leyendo: Muere por coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz, expresidente del Real Madrid

Público
Público

Coronavirus Muere por coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz, expresidente del Real Madrid

El mandatario del equipo de fútbol entre 1995 y 2000 estaba ingresado en cuidados intensivos de un hospital de Madrid desde el lunes pasado. Ha fallecido este sábado a los 76 años.

El expresidente del Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz. EFE
El expresidente del Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EFE

Lorenzo Sanz, presidente del Real Madrid entre 1995 y 2000 y que estaba ingresado en cuidados intensivos de un hospital de Madrid por coronavirus desde el lunes pasado, ha fallecido este sábado a los 76 años, informó su hijo Lorenzo.

"Acaba de fallecer mi padre. No se merecía este final y de esta manera. Se va una de las personas más buenas, valientes y trabajadoras que he visto en mi vida. Su familia y el Real Madrid eran su pasión. Mi madre y mis hermanos hemos disfrutado de todos sus momentos con orgullo. DEP", escribió Lorenzo Sanz hijo en su cuenta de Twitter.

Lorenzo Sanz estaba hospitalizado en la Fundación Jiménez Díaz de Madrid por "insuficiencia respiratoria y fracaso renal por infección grave", según informó su hijo.

Esta misma mañana Lorenzo Sanz hijo anunció que "todo sigue igual. Luchando como el campeón que es, aunque cada vez con menos fuerzas después de dos días dándonos nulas esperanzas. Que el aliento que estamos dando todos haga que ocurra el milagro".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú